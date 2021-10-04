Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,230 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.48% of Zymeworks worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after buying an additional 459,928 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ZYME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

