Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,831,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,773,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Zynga by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,127 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,118,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,629 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

ZNGA stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,374.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $545,319.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 635,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,580,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,755,571 shares of company stock worth $19,026,612 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

