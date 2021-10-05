-$0.06 EPS Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTRS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ BTRS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,485. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. BTRS has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

In related news, CFO Mark L. Shifke purchased 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $288,046.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 190,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $12,099,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $23,904,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

