-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.09). CuriosityStream reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,378. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.51.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

