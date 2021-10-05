$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. 3,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.