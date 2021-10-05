-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Southwest Airlines posted earnings of ($1.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $3.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $55.33. 158,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,172,044. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,349 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,111 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

