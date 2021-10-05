-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $507.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 34.59 and a quick ratio of 34.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 273,024 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

