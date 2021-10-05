$0.36 EPS Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.07 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLSN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,424,000 after purchasing an additional 765,275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.38. 10,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,533. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.44. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.