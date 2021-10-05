$0.37 EPS Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.04.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $395,700 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after buying an additional 828,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,973,000 after buying an additional 391,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,901,000 after buying an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,754,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,831,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,292,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,251,000 after buying an additional 307,090 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. 15,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,276. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

