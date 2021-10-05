$1.12 EPS Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.32. Universal Display reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $165.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.16. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $164.60 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.4% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $1,681,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 11.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,850,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

