$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $586.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $5.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $10.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LVS. Citigroup cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,919,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,664,392. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

