$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on TPX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,730 shares of company stock worth $19,546,086. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 100,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,894. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

