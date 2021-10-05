$1.34 EPS Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.56. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Benchmark decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,735. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.02.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after buying an additional 747,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after buying an additional 597,872 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after buying an additional 482,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after buying an additional 467,254 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

