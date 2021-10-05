$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.38. Camden Property Trust reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

NYSE CPT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 121.06, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $86.78 and a 1-year high of $154.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after buying an additional 855,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

