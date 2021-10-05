$1.81 Million in Sales Expected for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce sales of $1.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $9.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 million to $10.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 528,406 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 266,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 135,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 57,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.
EIGR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 1,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,364. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $221.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.34. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $13.49.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
