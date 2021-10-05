$1.81 Million in Sales Expected for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce sales of $1.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $9.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 million to $10.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million.

EIGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 528,406 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 266,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 135,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 57,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

EIGR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 1,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,364. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $221.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.34. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.