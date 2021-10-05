$105.13 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report sales of $105.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.64 million to $106.68 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $63.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $426.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.46 million to $429.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $478.50 million, with estimates ranging from $471.90 million to $483.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RUTH shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $742.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

