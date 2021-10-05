10,502 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.15%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

