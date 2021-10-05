108,500 Shares in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.35% of Catalyst Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 553.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 169,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 143,603 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 740.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBIO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.