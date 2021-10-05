1,122 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $236.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.