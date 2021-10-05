12,717 Shares in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,717 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 135,953 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SXC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

