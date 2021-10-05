1,619 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.15.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

