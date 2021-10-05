$164.00 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report $164.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.54 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $149.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $647.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $646.01 million to $648.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $697.49 million, with estimates ranging from $693.45 million to $700.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on MANH. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after acquiring an additional 580,286 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after buying an additional 231,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,848,000 after buying an additional 207,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.73. 2,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,987. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 1.98.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

