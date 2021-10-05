$2.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84. Encore Capital Group posted earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $11.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

ECPG opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.58. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,906,000 after acquiring an additional 483,268 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 144.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,648,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

