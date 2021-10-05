29,597 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 519.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 38.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

HES opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.81. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

