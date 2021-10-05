31,676 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,453,000 after purchasing an additional 956,521 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,032 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,885,000 after purchasing an additional 676,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,960,000 after purchasing an additional 159,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.77 and a one year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

