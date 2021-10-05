$34.85 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to post $34.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $34.70 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $29.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $139.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $147.65 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $148.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $25.25. 30,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

