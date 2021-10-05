38,648 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 83.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFI opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

GFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

