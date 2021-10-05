3,902 Shares in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,902 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 115.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $947,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,408 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

