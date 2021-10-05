45,536 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,536 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,185 shares of company stock valued at $954,534. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.72. 215,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,317,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

