$529.33 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to announce sales of $529.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $527.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $532.00 million. DocuSign posted sales of $382.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,951,426 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $246.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.71 and a beta of 0.92.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

