589 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cintas by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 119.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,044,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 201.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 367.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,113,000 after purchasing an additional 90,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,134. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $311.69 and a 1-year high of $409.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.95.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

