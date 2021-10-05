$6.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to announce sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.42 billion and the highest is $6.54 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $24.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.97 billion to $24.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.54 billion to $29.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $224.28. 5,813,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,178,771. The company has a market cap of $436.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.