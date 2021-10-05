63,876 Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of New Jersey Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 106.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.39%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

