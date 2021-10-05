64,000 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Purchased by GWM Asset Management Ltd

GWM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000. Hexcel comprises about 1.6% of GWM Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hexcel by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,982,000 after acquiring an additional 939,011 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,908,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hexcel by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,350,000 after acquiring an additional 498,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,552,000 after buying an additional 402,069 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,435,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.04. 8,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,793. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.24 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

