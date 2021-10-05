$74.20 Million in Sales Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will report $74.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.90 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $78.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $303.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.50 million to $308.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $300.83 million, with estimates ranging from $295.00 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,466. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Premier Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.