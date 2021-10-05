$768.80 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce sales of $768.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $747.90 million and the highest is $789.50 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $119.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 543.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.44) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.36.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 325.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after purchasing an additional 637,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 107.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 583,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,224,563. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.