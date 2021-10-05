90,853 Shares in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,262,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,269.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 321,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 297,711 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 331,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 258,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,777,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 256,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,867,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

