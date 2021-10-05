9,123 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56.

