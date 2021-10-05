A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.