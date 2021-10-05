Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 110.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 108.0% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 183,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 95,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 206.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 174,323 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $380,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,757,515 shares of company stock worth $1,198,821,119. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

