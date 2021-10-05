Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,500 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the August 31st total of 408,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACST. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Acasti Pharma by 32.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 913,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 225,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the second quarter worth about $979,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Shares of ACST opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.