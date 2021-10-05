Accel XI Associates L.L.C. Has $110.65 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Accel XI Associates L.L.C. raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,364 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up 34.1% of Accel XI Associates L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Accel XI Associates L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of Airbnb worth $110,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $104,502,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,230 shares in the company, valued at $63,891,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,215,569 shares of company stock valued at $326,353,826. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.33. 64,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,739,755. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.57. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $103.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.34.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

