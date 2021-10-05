Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $180.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Acceleron Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.86.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $174.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.68. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. The business had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

