Accor’s (ACCYY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Accor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. AlphaValue cut shares of Accor to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Accor alerts:

Accor stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. Accor has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.