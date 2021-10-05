Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 806,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $76,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

