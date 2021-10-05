Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Buys 44 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 0.8% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,015,000 after buying an additional 130,838 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Tower by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after buying an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 58,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.41. The company had a trading volume of 29,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,935. The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,985 shares of company stock worth $2,525,043. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

