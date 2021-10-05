Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 277 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 283,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,051,000 after purchasing an additional 621,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.67. 24,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,943. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

