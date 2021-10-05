Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADUS. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ ADUS traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $76.11 and a 1-year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 356.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 23.9% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 163,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after buying an additional 82,205 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.