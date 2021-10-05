adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $154.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.79. adidas has a 12 month low of $147.88 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in adidas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in adidas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in adidas in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

