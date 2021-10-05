adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ADDYY opened at $154.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.79. adidas has a 12 month low of $147.88 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in adidas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in adidas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in adidas in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.