Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Sells £447,653.08 in Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 14,086 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,178 ($41.52), for a total transaction of £447,653.08 ($584,861.61).

Milena Mondini de Focatiis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Admiral Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 44 shares of Admiral Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,678 ($48.05), for a total transaction of £1,618.32 ($2,114.35).

LON:ADM opened at GBX 3,161 ($41.30) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,481.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,253.99. The company has a market cap of £9.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49. Admiral Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,586.79 ($33.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a GBX 161 ($2.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. This represents a yield of 4.67%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($35.94) to GBX 3,061 ($39.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,641.29 ($34.51).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.